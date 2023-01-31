Tracking cold and fog after the rain

Our weather has been a little busier over the past two days.

Rain and snow arrived in Kern County on Sunday, and lingered into early Monday.

Many mountain areas picked up an inch or two, enough to close some schools and lead to CHP escorting drivers over the Grapevine.

Mountain areas were left to deal with some fog this afternoon, too.

In the Valley, it was all rain.

Bakersfield got more than expected, 0.33" since Sunday.

That brings our water year total up to 4.32", which is 1.28" above average for this time of year.

Our skies are clearing Monday evening, which will lead to a cold night.

Mountain communities will quickly fall below freezing, allowing for some refreezing on the roadways.

Even in the Valley, temperatures could fall below freezing, especially outside of Bakersfield, and Freeze Warning is in effect.

Clear skies and sunshine are in the forecast for Tuesday, which means warmer weather too.

High will jump back into the 40s in the mountains, and into the 50s in the Valley.