Tracking cooler weather, slight rain chances

We're keeping a close eye on moisture from Hurricane Priscilla
23ABC Evening weather update October 7, 2025
Posted

For the first time in the month of October, Bakersfield hit 90° on Tuesday.

The good news is, we don't expect any more 90s any time soon.

Wednesday will still be warm, but cooler weather is expected to end the work week, and by the weekend highs will be in the 70s!

In addition to the cooldown, we're also keeping our eye on rain chances this week.

Hurricane Priscilla, which as of Tuesday afternoon is a Category 2 storm off the western coast of Mexico, is slowly moving north.

Priscilla is NOT expected to make landfall in California, however, moisture from the storm will head our way, kicking off scattered showers and storms across southern California, primarily on Thursday and Friday.

Widespread heavy rain is not likely, but localized heavy thunderstorm downpours will be possible.

Most of the moisture will stay south of Kern, but some isolated storms are possible in our mountain and desert areas, especially on Friday.

We'll continue to track the storm and keep our rain chances updated.

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

10/07/2025

Clear

-° / 63°

0%

Wednesday

10/08/2025

Clear

87° / 57°

4%

Thursday

10/09/2025

Clear

81° / 58°

3%

Friday

10/10/2025

Mostly Clear

81° / 57°

3%

Saturday

10/11/2025

Clear

74° / 53°

3%

Sunday

10/12/2025

Mostly Clear

74° / 54°

2%

Monday

10/13/2025

Partly Cloudy

76° / 56°

19%

Tuesday

10/14/2025

Showers Early

67° / 53°

38%