Tracking hot temperatures and tropical moisture

Hot weather is set to continue, at least in the short term.

Heat Advisories and Extreme Heat Warnings remain in effect through Wednesday.

Over the next few days Valley and KRV highs will be near 100°, with 90s in the mountains and highs up to 110° in the desert.

The heat isn't all we're tracking, though.

Our first change comes Thursday, as a push of moisture from Tropical Storm Iselle moves in California.

This will bring an increase of cloud cover, and maybe even a few raindrops here and there.

Looking long term, we're trending toward cooler weather.

An upper level trough is expected to work its way into Kern County this weekend, resulting in much cooler temperatures by next week.

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