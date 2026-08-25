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Tracking hot temperatures and tropical moisture

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update August 25, 2026
Posted

Hot weather is set to continue, at least in the short term.

Heat Advisories and Extreme Heat Warnings remain in effect through Wednesday.

Over the next few days Valley and KRV highs will be near 100°, with 90s in the mountains and highs up to 110° in the desert.

The heat isn't all we're tracking, though.

Our first change comes Thursday, as a push of moisture from Tropical Storm Iselle moves in California.

This will bring an increase of cloud cover, and maybe even a few raindrops here and there.

Looking long term, we're trending toward cooler weather.

An upper level trough is expected to work its way into Kern County this weekend, resulting in much cooler temperatures by next week.

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Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

TuesdayTue

08/25/2026

Clear

-° / 75°

0%

WednesdayWed

08/26/2026

Mostly Clear

104° / 76°

0%

ThursdayThu

08/27/2026

Cloudy

101° / 77°

0%

FridayFri

08/28/2026

Partly Cloudy

96° / 75°

0%

SaturdaySat

08/29/2026

Clear

98° / 72°

0%

SundaySun

08/30/2026

Clear

98° / 68°

0%

MondayMon

08/31/2026

Clear

94° / 64°

2%

TuesdayTue

09/01/2026

Mostly Clear

86° / 65°

7%