Tracking Hurricane Ian

While the weather remains calm and warm here in Kern County, the opposite is true in the Gulf of Mexico.

That's were Hurricane Ian as strengthened into a major Hurricane.

A Major Hurricane is storm that reaches category 3 or higher, which means is sustained winds must be at least 111 miles per hour.

Ian is still strengthening, and may achieve category 4 strength by late Tuesday, packing winds over 130 miles per hour.

The storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening, mostly likely between Fort Meyers and Tampa.

Ian will likely maintain Major Hurricane strength upon landfall, bringing winds over 100 miles per hour onshore.

While those winds will be devastating, the biggest impacts from the storm will likely be storm surge and flooding.

Storm surge may top 10 feet in some areas, and rain totals as high as two feet are possible even away from the coast in central Florida.

This means destructive, life-threatening flooding will be widespread across Florida through Thursday.

Back at home, our weather remains calm, with a small cooling trend on the way.

Highs in Bakersfield will hover near 90 through the next 7 days.