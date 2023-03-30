Tracking lingering rain and snow

We're still tracking rain and snow Wednesday evening.

Scattered showers and maybe even rumble of thunder will be possible through the night.

We'll also see some mountain snow Wednesday night, with snow levels dropping to around 3,000 feet by Thursday morning.

A trace to two inches of snow will be possible over the passes.

That means on the low end, we likely won't see many impacts, on the high end the passes could briefly close.

We'll be watching road conditions closely through the night.

A few lingering showers are expected early Thursday, followed by clearing in the afternoon.

Clear conditions will then stay with us all the way through the weekend!