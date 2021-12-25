Tracking mountain snow Christmas night

Merry Christmas!

While our Christmas Day will likely start our merry and bright here in Kern County, it's not going to end that way though.

Rain is once again in the forecast, arriving late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

This round of rain won't be as heavy, with around a quarter of an inch expected in the Valley.

While this storm may not has as much moisture as our last, it looks quite a bit colder!

Mountain snow is expected Christmas night, with a few inches possible over Highway 58 and up to an inch on the Grapevine.

This means slow travel is possible Christmas night into Sunday morning.

From there we track additional rain and snow chances Monday and Wednesday.

It's going to be a busy stretch of weather, so holiday travelers in Kern should pay close attention to the forecast and stay updated on the latest road conditions!