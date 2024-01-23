Tracking rain and thunder into the evening.

We've been tracking rain all day, and we're still tracking it into Monday evening.

The heaviest band of rain has now cleared out of Kern county, after arriving just after midnight.

From that first wave of rain alone we've seen some solid rain totals.

Bakersfield is near 2/3 of an inch of rain as of 4 PM, with widespread rain totals between 1/3 and 2/3 of an inch across Kern, and some readings exceeding an inch in mountain areas.

Now we're tracking scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms moving through Kern, which we expect to continue into the evening.

Any thunderstorms that form could bring heavy downpours, small hail, gusty winds, and of course thunder and lighting.

Remember, if you can hear thunder you're close enough to be struck by lightning, so stay indoors until the storm passes.

Rain chances will decrease late this evening, with only a few lingering light showers into Tuesday.

Overnight we'll keep an eye on some patchy fog, both in the Valley and in our mountain areas.

Tuesday will also feature strong winds in the desert, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour possible.

