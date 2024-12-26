Tracking slight rain chances overnight Thursday and early Friday

Happy Thursday, Kern County. We're tracking another storm system set to arrive in California Thursday evening. This system will mainly impact Northern California, but here in Kern County, we could see scattered showers overnight into early Friday morning.

Minimal impact is expected from this system, and it's relatively fast-moving. Rain is not expected to hang on into the weekend.

Aside from rain chances overnight, our Thursday is set to be nice across Kern. Temperatures are right around seasonal average with partly cloudy conditions expected.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 57 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 57

Arvin: 57

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 59 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 58

Wofford Heights: 59

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 63 by the afternoon.

California City: 63

Ridgecrest: 65

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 51 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 53

Pine Mountain Club: 51

