Tracking strong winds and warmer temperatures

Temperatures are rising across Kern County, and they'll continue to rise through the end of the week.

Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 70s to mid 80s across Kern.

Thursday will also bring strong winds, primarily in mountain and desert areas, with gusts up to 40 miles per hour hour.

Even stronger winds are expected on Friday, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

Winds will also increase in the south Valley, where gusts could exceed 30 miles per hour.

As winds pick up across Kern we'll be watching for power outages, blowing dust, and increased fire danger.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for all mountainous areas in Kern County Thursday and Friday.

The strong winds will also boost temperatures in the Valley, where highs are likely to break 90° by Friday.

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