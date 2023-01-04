Tracking strong winds, more rain

We're on storm watch once again.

A strong pacific storm is set to impact California Wednesday into Thursday, and Kern County will not be spared.

The first impact we'll see will be minor, just some light rain early Wednesday, as a warm from moves northward through Kern.

Behind this front, winds will increase sharply for our mountain communities, and continue to increase into Wednesday night.

Gusts over 50 miles per hour will be possible through the Grapevine by Wednesday afternoon, with gusts exceeding 70 miles per hour by Wednesday night.

Similar gusts are expected over Tehachapi Pass, with gusts there topping 60 miles per hour.

Even in the Valley, gusts up to 40 miles per hour are possible Wednesday into Wednesday night.

The downsloping winds will likely lead to a very warm day Wednesday, I would not be surprised to see temperature reading near 70 degrees in the Valley.

I expect the winds will also contribute to a significant rain shadow in the Valley, too, resulting in lower totals from our second round of rain.

That second round looks to arrive as a heavy band of rain alongside a cold front Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Heavy rain will fall for our mountain communities, where totals over an inch are expected.

Even higher amounts over two inches are likely in the mountains in southern Kern.

This means our typical heavy rain impacts of flooding, as well as rockslides and debris flows will be possible.

In the Valley, rain will likely hold off until after the cold front passes and the wind switches directions, keeping our totals in the 0.33" to 0.66" range.

After the cold front moves in, the air will be unstable, meaning additional scattered showers and even thunderstorms will be possible Thursday afternoon.

The cooler air will drop snow levels too, with snow expected down to 5,000 feet by late Thursday morning.

There's a LOT of different impacts to watch from this storm, stay tuned for updates and pay close attention to the weather for the next 48 hours!

