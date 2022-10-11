Watch Now
Tracking thunderstorms and showers in Kern County

Our mountains and deserts seeing the majority of the moisture
Posted at 5:38 PM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 20:38:12-04

A Flash Flood Warning was put into effect by the National Weather Service on Monday for the Lake Isabella Area. It was canceled just before 5 p.m.

If flooding does occur near you, immediately go in the opposite direction.

For those driving, remember not to drive through flooding. The slogan to remember is "Turn around, don't drown."

We are seeing slight chances (20-10%) of showers and storms coming in for our mountain and desert communities.

We are seeing these chances Monday through Thursday, and then predicted to pick up again this weekend.

And our temperatures seem to be heading in the fall direction.

Here in Bakersfield, we are seeing highs in the upper 80s this week, before things trend towards the lower 80s throughout the week ahead.

Our Grapevine communities will see those mid to upper 70s this week as well as a slight cool down to those lower 70s this weekend.

And the Kern River Valley will reach the upper 80s this week, with temperatures lowering to 82° by this Saturday.

As for our deserts, highs will hover around 90° and drop to the upper 80s towards the weekend.

Hangin there for that cooldown and if you see rain, drive safe!

