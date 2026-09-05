Tracking tropical moisture into the weekend

There are two main things we're tracking weather wise as we head into the weekend: cooler-than-average temperatures, and tropical moisture.

The temperatures are fairly straightforward.

Highs will be remain in the 80s in the Valley and KRV through the holiday weekend, with 70s in the mountains and a mix of 80s and 90s in the desert.

Temperatures could be influenced a bit by the tropical moisture moving in, especially on Sunday.

That tropical moisture, which is coming from Hurricane Marie, will first arrive in southern California on Saturday, though it's expected to stay south of Kern County until Sunday.

On Sunday we're expecting increased clouds and even some showers to arrive in Kern County.

Best chances for rain will be in the the mountains and desert.

While widespread heavy rain isn't all that likely, a few stronger showers or even thunderstorms will be possible embedded in the stream of moisture.

By Monday drier air looks to move in, pushing the tropical moisture back south of Kern.

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