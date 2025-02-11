Tracking two chances for rain this week

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. We have active weather this week as two storms are set to pass through Central California.

We have two active weather alerts associated with this shift in our weather pattern. Through the day Tuesday, a wind advisory is in effect along the Mojave Desert Slopes. Gusts up to 50 mph are expected. There is also a flood watch in effect for the Kern River Valley, including Kernville and Lake Isabella, through Friday.

The first storm arrives late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, mainly after 10:00 p.m. Scattered showers through the night could bring a tenth of an inch of rain to the valley, and a bit of mountain snow is possible early Wednesday. Areas along the passes could see mixing rain and snow, and up to an inch of snow is possible from Wednesday's storm. It's likely not enough to close any highways, but it could slow you down early Wednesday.

The first storm wraps up early afternoon Wednesday. Then, more significant rain is headed our way Thursday and Friday.

An atmospheric river is set to arrive in central California very early Thursday morning. Scattered showers are possible Thursday morning, and as this storm passes through Kern, more significant rain is expected Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

Rain totals Thursday and Friday could be 0.5" to 0.75" in the valley, and some areas along the foothills and KRV could see as much as an inch or more of rain. The significant rain expected is why the National Weather Service issued a flood watch in the KRV.

As for snow levels Thursday and Friday, it's not too much of a travel concern. Snow levels are around 5,000', and more significant snowfall is likely above 6,000'. The I-5 and 58 through the mountain passes are not set to receive snow Thursday and Friday.

