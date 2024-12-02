Tracking valley fog potential for the first week of December

Happy Monday, Kern County. The start of a new months brings some calm in our weather pattern. This first week of December will be steadily mild throughout Kern, but we are keeping an eye on a few potential impacts.

For your Monday morning commute, patches of dense fog are possible in the north valley communities, including Delano and Lost Hills. A dense fog advisory is in effect for the north valley through 11 a.m. If you're traveling north on the 99 through Delano or the I-5 through Lost Hills, be aware of fog potential. Use low beam headlights in fog and give plenty of space between you and other vehicles.

Another thing we're tracking this week is our air quality in the valley. With our weather pattern settled and staying relatively stagnant throughout the week, air quality impacts are possible. Our air quality level for Monday is 110, unhealthy for sensitive groups. There is no burning for all throughout Kern on Monday.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 65 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 64

Arvin: 65

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 70 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 67

Wofford Heights: 69

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 67 by the afternoon.

California City: 70

Ridgecrest: 70

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 61 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 59

Pine Mountain Club: 59

