Tracking very hot temperatures, slight chances for rain

Friday will likely be the hottest day of the year
23ABC Evening weather update August 21, 2025
Friday is expected to be Bakersfield's hottest day of the year.

So far that mark stands at 105°.

The forecast high for Friday is 107°.

Desert areas will be as hot as 110°, and even mountain towns will be in the 90s.

We're also tracking a bit of humidity in Valley, which will make the heat even worse.

That humidity is a sign of monsoonal moisture heading our way.

The surge of moisture brings a small chance of showers to eastern Kern on Friday, but better rain chances into the weekend.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible across Kern this weekend and early next week, with best chances in our mountain and desert areas.

Rain is not likely to be widespread, however.

The biggest threat with any thunderstorms that develop will be lightning, which has the potential to spark wildfires.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

08/21/2025

Partly Cloudy

-° / 78°

0%

Friday

08/22/2025

Partly Cloudy

108° / 77°

0%

Saturday

08/23/2025

Clear

104° / 79°

0%

Sunday

08/24/2025

Clear

105° / 79°

0%

Monday

08/25/2025

Clear

103° / 77°

1%

Tuesday

08/26/2025

Clear

101° / 74°

3%

Wednesday

08/27/2025

Clear

99° / 73°

5%

Thursday

08/28/2025

Mostly Clear

95° / 72°

3%