Tracking warmth, rain later this week

While the weather remains active in Northern California, we're not dealing with too much in the short term here in Kern County.

All we have to keep our eyes on is a stray shower possible through Thursday, and chilly temperatures.

The chilly temperatures are nothing new.

So far in the 2023 Bakersfield has only hit 70° or warmer 4 times, with the warmest day being only 74°.

That's tied for the 12th coolest maximum temperature recorded from the first of the year through March 6th.

By Saturday the average high in Bakersfield will be 70°.

The good news is our actual temperature should be pretty close to that, as we're tracking a nice warm up for the weekend!

That warm up comes after a decent chance for rain Friday into Saturday.

An early look at that system shows the potential for rain totals over a quarter of an inch in the Valley and some even higher totals for the mountains and foothills.

It does look like mostly rain though, as the storm looks very warm and will keep snow levels very high.

We'll be tracking the storm and refining the details through the week.