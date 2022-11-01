Trick-or-treat weather looks good, changes Tuesday night

We're lucky that trick-or-treating is Monday night and not Tuesday night this year!

Monday night is going to be great, with comfortable temperatures and just a little Halloween gloom in the skies.

Tuesday night will not be nearly as nice.

An approaching cold front is set to bring big changes to our weather.

We'll get through the daylight hours Tuesday without issue, but as the cold front arrives near sunset, we can expect stronger winds, dropping temperatures, and even rain!

The rain won't be very heavy, though, with up to a tenth of an inch expected in the Valley.

Mountain and foothill areas will see a bit more rain, with some isolated totals over a quarter of an inch possible.

Temperatures will fall dramatically behind the cold front on Wednesday.

High temperatures in the Valley will struggle to reach 60, with places like Tehachapi and Frazier Park only seeing highs in 40s!

Winds will also be strong in eastern Kern on Wednesday, as high as 50 miles per hour.

Some models suggest another weak system moving in Wednesday into Thursday, which means we'll keep an eye on the potential for additional rain those days.

Even though this incoming storm doesn't look all that strong, big changes are on the way!