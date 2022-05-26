Triple digit heat arrives in Bakersfield

Summer heat is officially here!

Bakersfield broke 100 for the first time on Wednesday, with Meadows Field hitting 100 degrees at 2:10 in the afternoon.

That makes Wednesday our first 100 degree day since September 21st.

Temperatures continued to climb from there, up to 102, just shy of the record of 106 set back in 1982.

Temperatures will stay hot Thursday, too.

Temperatures will be right around 100 in Bakersfield, with highs near 100 in the desert, too.

We will see a bit of change Thursday, though.

Winds will pick up in the late afternoon, with gusts over 20 miles per hour expected in the Valley.

That will help temperatures cool a bit more quickly Thursday evening.

From there, cooler weather is coming.

We'll see a decent cooldown of around 10 degrees on Friday, but much cooler weather arrives this weekend!

Highs in Bakersfield look to fall all the way into the 70s by Sunday, with models consistently running cooler and cooler over the past few days!

That cooler air will comes with some stronger winds, especially in Eastern Kern, too.