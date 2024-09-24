Triple digit high temperatures return Tuesday

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Our warming trend continues today with high temperatures around ten degrees above average. Low wind gusts could impact our air quality on this summer-like fall day. High temperatures are listed below. Stay hydrated and try to limit your time outdoors, if possible.
Valley
Bakersfield: Expecting 102 degrees by late afternoon.
Buttonwillow: 101
Delano: 101
Kern River Valley
Lake Isabella: Expecting 97 by this afternoon.
Kernville: 94
Wofford Heights: 96
Desert
Mojave: Expecting 96 by the afternoon.
California City: 98
Ridgecrest: 99
Mountains
Tehachapi: Expecting 86 degrees by the afternoon.
Frazier Park: 86
Pine Mountain Club: 82
