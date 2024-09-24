Watch Now
Triple digit high temperatures return Tuesday

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Our warming trend continues today with high temperatures around ten degrees above average. Low wind gusts could impact our air quality on this summer-like fall day. High temperatures are listed below. Stay hydrated and try to limit your time outdoors, if possible.

Valley
Bakersfield: Expecting 102 degrees by late afternoon.

Buttonwillow: 101

Delano: 101

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 97 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 94

Wofford Heights: 96

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 96 by the afternoon.

California City: 98

Ridgecrest: 99

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 86 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 86

Pine Mountain Club: 82

