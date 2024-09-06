Triple digit temperatures, isolated rain chances in the forecast

Unfortunately, out heatwave is still raging on.

Bakersfield has hit triple digits for two days in a row, and will see highs above 100° through the weekend.

That's not all we're tracking for the weekend, though.

As the high pressure that's been in control of our weather slowly shifts east, monsoonal moisture will be funneled toward southern California.

We can't rule out a stray shower or two for Friday, but there will be better chances for showers and thunderstorms to develop Saturday and Sunday.

The primary threat for storms will be in our mountain and desert areas during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Storms may feature gusty winds, heavy downpours, and lightning, which is always a concern as it may start new wildfires.

We'll be watching the radar through the weekend!

We'll also be watching for a big drop in temperatures next week!

An upper level low will move on shore late next week.

While the track of that low isn't fully certain at this point, it has the potential to take highs in the Valley all the way down into the 80s!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

