Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Triple digit temperatures take a step back for Wednesday

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update May 13, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Wednesday, Kern County. Temperatures will still be warm today, but it's a lot better than the summer-like feel we had to start this week. Gusty winds are expected in east Kern.

Our temperatures take a slight step back this afternoon compared to the triple digit heat we had Monday and Tuesday. A storm system in the Pacific Northwest caused enough of a shakeup in our weather pattern, allowing cooler air to flow into central California.

The arrival of cooler air is what prompted strong winds last night. Gusty winds do remain in the forecast for eastern Kern County through Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service issued a Lake Wind Advisory over Lake Isabella through 8 p.m., and gusts as high as 50 mph are possible near Mojave.

Bakersfield's forecast high on Wednesday is 88 degrees, so not cool, but better than the summer heat we had yesterday! This weekend looks great in the mid-to-upper-80s.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

05/13/2026

Sunny

88° / 61°

1%

Thursday

05/14/2026

Sunny

91° / 63°

0%

Friday

05/15/2026

Sunny

93° / 63°

0%

Saturday

05/16/2026

Sunny

88° / 59°

0%

Sunday

05/17/2026

Sunny

86° / 61°

0%

Monday

05/18/2026

Sunny

91° / 63°

0%

Tuesday

05/19/2026

Mostly Sunny

98° / 67°

0%

Wednesday

05/20/2026

Sunny

100° / 68°

0%