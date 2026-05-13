Triple digit temperatures take a step back for Wednesday

Good morning and happy Wednesday, Kern County. Temperatures will still be warm today, but it's a lot better than the summer-like feel we had to start this week. Gusty winds are expected in east Kern.

Our temperatures take a slight step back this afternoon compared to the triple digit heat we had Monday and Tuesday. A storm system in the Pacific Northwest caused enough of a shakeup in our weather pattern, allowing cooler air to flow into central California.

The arrival of cooler air is what prompted strong winds last night. Gusty winds do remain in the forecast for eastern Kern County through Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service issued a Lake Wind Advisory over Lake Isabella through 8 p.m., and gusts as high as 50 mph are possible near Mojave.

Bakersfield's forecast high on Wednesday is 88 degrees, so not cool, but better than the summer heat we had yesterday! This weekend looks great in the mid-to-upper-80s.

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