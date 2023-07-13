Triple digits are here, but the worst of the heat is not

The heat is starting to build here in Kern County.

Bakersfield hit 101° on Wednesday, our 7th triple digit day of the year.

Highs were as hot as 107° out in China Lake.

Even that's nothing compared to what's heading our way this weekend.

Bakersfield will be near 110° starting Saturday and lasting through Monday.

At this point it looks like Sunday will be the hottest day, the current forecast is 112°.

Desert areas will likely top 115° this weekend, and highs in the Kern River Valley will be around 110°.

Even Tehachapi could break 100° Saturday and Sunday!

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for essentially all of Kern County starting Saturday and lasting into early next week.

It will be VERY important to stay cool and stay hydrated this week, this is dangerous heat heading our way.