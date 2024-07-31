Triple digits back in the forecast

After a few days of below average temperatures, we've got another heatwave on the way.

Bakersfield will be close to 100° already on Wednesday, and if we don't hit the mark on Wednesday we will on Thursday.

From there our highs will stay in the triple digits for several days, with highs peaking near 105° this weekend.

That's not the only change in our weather we're tracking, though.

The same high pressure system that will be heating us up will also help send some moisture into California.

That means we'll have chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms starting late this week and lasting into early next week.

Our biggest concern will be the potential for dry thunderstorms, which are storms that feature lightning but little to no rain.

These storms are often the source of wildfires.

We'll be watching rain chances closely over the next few days!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

