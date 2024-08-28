Triple digits back in the forecast after a long break

Temperatures climbed in Kern County again on Tuesday, but not enough to break Bakersfield's 15 day streak of double digit highs.

That streak may end on Wednesday, though.

Temperatures are expected to continue to rise, with highs hovering right around the 100° mark through the weekend.

We're only two days shy of 50 triple digit days for the year, so we may reach that milestone soon.

Looking toward Labor Day we're still on track for some degree of a cooldown, but the latest data suggests it won't be all that significant or long-lived.

Expect near average summer weather for the foreseeable future!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

