Triple digits back in the forecast

It wouldn't be a normal year at the Kern County Fair if we didn't hit triple digits at least once!

It looks like Tuesday will be that day.

The forecast high for Bakersfield is 101°.

Fortunately, that's the only triple digit day we have in the forecast, and the window for triple digits is closing, so that may be our last truly hot day for the rest of the year!

Temperatures will drop back into the 90s for the rest of the week, and I'm optimistic that we'll even be below 90° for the final day of the fair on Sunday.

Outside of Kern County we're keeping a close eye on the tropics.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 will likely become Tropical Storm Helene and eventually Hurricane Helene.

Latest data has the storm striking the US Gulf Coast as a strong hurricane later this week.

We'll continue to track the storm over the next several days.

