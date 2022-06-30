Triple digits coming to an end

In not-so-shocking news, it's still hot.

The heat will be coming to an end though!

Wednesday was day 7 of Bakersfield's heatwave, but it may not hit day 8!

I say 'may not', because it's going to be close.

The forecast high for Bakersfield is 99, which would break our heatwave, but if we're any warmer than that the heatwave will continue.

It's not going to last into Friday though, wit ha forecast high of 96.

Temperatures will continue to fall from there, and we could see highs as cool as the upper 80s by Monday!