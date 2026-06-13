Triple digits continue this weekend

Hot weather is here, and it's going to stay for a while.

Bakersfeild hit 104° on Friday, the hottest day of the year so far, and our third day in the triple digits.

Temperatures are not expected to fall this weekend.

That means triple digits in the Valley and desert, mid to upper 90s in the KRV, and mid to upper 80s in the mountains.

Alongside the hot weather, we're tracking both low humidity and periods of gusty winds, which will increase fire danger.

Looking ahead, it does seem like our summer heat will fade away a bit toward the end of the next week, which will likely break us out of the triple digits.

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