Triple digits for the rest of the week

Triple digit heat is here, and it's going to stay for a while.
Bakersfield hit 104° on Tuesday.
Wednesday looks even hotter, with a forecast high of 105°.
A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the San Joaquin Valley through Thursday.
The heat will affect much more than just the Valley, though.
Mountain towns will be near 90° on Wednesday, and the KRV will be near 100°.
Triple digits are expected in the desert.
Temperatures will fall off a bit as we head later into the week and into the weekend, but highs in Bakersfield will still hover right around 100°.
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