Triple digits for the rest of the week

Triple digit heat is here, and it's going to stay for a while.

Bakersfield hit 104° on Tuesday.

Wednesday looks even hotter, with a forecast high of 105°.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the San Joaquin Valley through Thursday.

The heat will affect much more than just the Valley, though.

Mountain towns will be near 90° on Wednesday, and the KRV will be near 100°.

Triple digits are expected in the desert.

Temperatures will fall off a bit as we head later into the week and into the weekend, but highs in Bakersfield will still hover right around 100°.

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