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Triple digits for the rest of the week

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update July 14, 2026
Posted

Triple digit heat is here, and it's going to stay for a while.

Bakersfield hit 104° on Tuesday.

Wednesday looks even hotter, with a forecast high of 105°.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the San Joaquin Valley through Thursday.

The heat will affect much more than just the Valley, though.

Mountain towns will be near 90° on Wednesday, and the KRV will be near 100°.

Triple digits are expected in the desert.

Temperatures will fall off a bit as we head later into the week and into the weekend, but highs in Bakersfield will still hover right around 100°.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

07/14/2026

Mostly Clear

-° / 78°

0%

Wednesday

07/15/2026

Mostly Clear

105° / 76°

0%

Thursday

07/16/2026

Clear

103° / 74°

0%

Friday

07/17/2026

Clear

102° / 74°

0%

Saturday

07/18/2026

Mostly Clear

100° / 74°

0%

Sunday

07/19/2026

Mostly Clear

100° / 75°

0%

Monday

07/20/2026

Clear

99° / 75°

0%

Tuesday

07/21/2026

Clear

99° / 75°

0%