Triple digits forecasted along with monsoonal moisture chances

Our double digits didn't last long.

Triple digits are back in the forecast and it looks like Heatwave #3 is coming our way.

Saturday and Sunday have highs of 99° and 100° degrees for Bakersfield.

High temperatures will stay in the triple digits and peak at 105° degrees on Wednesday.

Many Kern County schools start that day, so if you are sending your kid off to school, make sure you send a bottle of water for them to stay hydrated in this heat.

Our mountains and desert are both feeling the heat this weekend as well.

Desert communities can expect highs up to and around 105° degrees this weekend.

Kern River Valley area will reach highs in the upper 90s this weekend.

Grapevine communities can expect highs in the upper 80s.

We are also tracking potential monsoonal moisture for our mountain and desert communities.

Slight chances of storms and showers will be coming our way starting next week.

