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Triple digits likely this week

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update June 9, 2026
Posted

Summer heat is on the way.

The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued a Heat Advisory for San Joaquin and Kern River valleys starting Thursday.

Valley highs will be around 100° starting Thursday and lasting into at least the weekend.

Highs in the KRV will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Desert areas, while not under the Heat Advisory, will be even hotter, with highs of 105° or hotter possible in the Indian Wells Valley.

Even mountain towns could hit 90°.

Warm to hot temperatures will likely carry over into next week, too.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

06/09/2026

Clear

-° / 66°

2%

Wednesday

06/10/2026

Clear

96° / 71°

0%

Thursday

06/11/2026

Clear

104° / 74°

0%

Friday

06/12/2026

Clear

105° / 74°

0%

Saturday

06/13/2026

Clear

104° / 74°

0%

Sunday

06/14/2026

Clear

103° / 72°

0%

Monday

06/15/2026

Clear

102° / 72°

0%

Tuesday

06/16/2026

Clear

102° / 74°

0%