Triple digits likely this week

Summer heat is on the way.

The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued a Heat Advisory for San Joaquin and Kern River valleys starting Thursday.

Valley highs will be around 100° starting Thursday and lasting into at least the weekend.

Highs in the KRV will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Desert areas, while not under the Heat Advisory, will be even hotter, with highs of 105° or hotter possible in the Indian Wells Valley.

Even mountain towns could hit 90°.

Warm to hot temperatures will likely carry over into next week, too.



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