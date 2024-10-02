Triple digits possible the next few days

Bakersfield was a few degrees cooler than expected today, and our high stayed under the triple digit mark.

Triple digit highs are still possible for the remainder of the week, though.

October triple digits are rare, but not completely unheard of.

Since 1990, Bakersfield has recorded triple digit temperatures in October 5 times, most recently in 2015.

The last time Bakersfield has multiple triple digit days in October was all the way back in 1987.

Given the unusually hot weather, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the San Joaquin Valley.

Fortunately, temperatures look to fall next week.

It won't be a massive cooldown, but at the very least it looks like we could be back under 90 degrees.



