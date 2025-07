Bakersfield did not kick off its heatwave on Thursday, staying under 100°.

That will not be the case on Friday.

The forecast high jumps to 104°, and the probability of breaking 100° is over 90%.

From there, high temperatures will be above 100° through the weekend and at least Monday.

However, there is some positive news to report!

Latest models have backed off on the heat by late next week, which means our heatwave may end sooner than expected!

