Triple digits returning soon

Temperatures are expected to be around 100° for the next 7 days
23ABC Evening weather update August 5, 2025
This week got off to decent start with below average temperatures, but that's not expected to last.

We're tracking two developing areas of high pressure, one off the coast, and one over the desert southwest.

That brings us some good news and bad news.

The bad news is that our location between those two highs will increase our temperatures.

That means highs in Bakersfield will be right around 100° for the next seven days.

The good news is that neither of those high pressure systems will settle directly on top of us, which will keep us away from any extreme heat.

In fact, that's been a common theme this year.

So far the hottest day of the summer in Bakersfield is 105°.

We haven't had a hottest day that cool since 1999.

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

08/05/2025

Mostly Clear

-° / 69°

0%

Wednesday

08/06/2025

Partly Cloudy

100° / 72°

0%

Thursday

08/07/2025

Mostly Clear

102° / 73°

0%

Friday

08/08/2025

Clear

104° / 75°

0%

Saturday

08/09/2025

Mostly Clear

105° / 75°

0%

Sunday

08/10/2025

Clear

104° / 76°

0%

Monday

08/11/2025

Clear

103° / 75°

0%

Tuesday

08/12/2025

Clear

101° / 73°

0%