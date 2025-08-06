Triple digits returning soon

This week got off to decent start with below average temperatures, but that's not expected to last.

We're tracking two developing areas of high pressure, one off the coast, and one over the desert southwest.

That brings us some good news and bad news.

The bad news is that our location between those two highs will increase our temperatures.

That means highs in Bakersfield will be right around 100° for the next seven days.

The good news is that neither of those high pressure systems will settle directly on top of us, which will keep us away from any extreme heat.

In fact, that's been a common theme this year.

So far the hottest day of the summer in Bakersfield is 105°.

We haven't had a hottest day that cool since 1999.

