Triple digits Thursday, very hot Friday

The hottest weather of the year is on the way.

After several days in the 90s, triple digit heat is expected to return to Bakersfield by Thursday.

That's not the peak of our heat, though.

Temperatures will peak across Kern on Friday.

Bakersfield is forecast to hit 107°, the hottest day of the year, and only two degrees below our record high for August 22nd.

Highs around 105° are expected in the Kern River Valley, and desert areas could see temperatures over 110°.

Even mountain areas could see mid to upper 90s!

Temperatures will drop a few degrees for the weekend, but still be very hot.

The weekend also brings an influx of monsoonal moisture into California.

That means rain will be possible in Kern!

Rain is not expected to be widespread, but isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday and Sunday, and even into early next week.

The main threats with any storms that form will be lightning, which can spark new wildfires.

