Triple digits Tuesday, then slight cooling

We've been gradually warming up across Kern, and that will continue Tuesday.

Bakersfield slowly climbed from 95° Wednesday to 98° Monday.

We'll gain another degree or two for Tuesday, taking us up to 100°!

If that verifies, it'll be our fourth triple digit day of the year.

Temperatures will near 100° in the Kern River Valley, too, and the hottest parts of the desert will close to 110°!

Fortunately, the ridge of high pressure sending our temperatures soaring will break down this week, meaning after Tuesday temperatures will start to fall.

