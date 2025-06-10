Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Triple digits Tuesday, then slight cooling

Bakersfield will be dealing with typical summer heat.
23ABC Evening weather update June 9, 2025
Posted

We've been gradually warming up across Kern, and that will continue Tuesday.

Bakersfield slowly climbed from 95° Wednesday to 98° Monday.

We'll gain another degree or two for Tuesday, taking us up to 100°!

If that verifies, it'll be our fourth triple digit day of the year.

Temperatures will near 100° in the Kern River Valley, too, and the hottest parts of the desert will close to 110°!

Fortunately, the ridge of high pressure sending our temperatures soaring will break down this week, meaning after Tuesday temperatures will start to fall.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk