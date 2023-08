Kern County saw a very good push of tropical moisture Thursday.

This was especially true in far western Kern, where rain lingered for several hours.

That triggered a Flood Advisory to be issued.

The moisture also brought lots of cloud cover that kept temperatures cool.

Bakersfield only hit 87°!

Skies are clearing now, and will stay clear for Friday.

Temperatures will stay cooler than average though, with a high of 93° for Bakersfield.