Tropical moisture to bring clouds, slight chance for rain

Thursday's weather will look very different from the sunny skies we've had on Wednesday.

A surge of tropical moisture will bring mostly cloudy skies to Kern County.

The cloudy skies will help keep our temperatures down a bit, too.

Still, the forecast high for Thursday is 96° in Bakersfield, right at average for this time of year.

In addition to the clouds, we'll have the chance to see a few showers, too.

Most of these showers will be very light, likely only producing a few rain drops, but it's possible that one or two stronger showers or even weak thunderstorms develops in the feed of moisture.

Most spots will not see measurable rain, though.

Looking ahead, even cooler weather is on the way.

Highs will drop considerably next week as an upper level trough moves in, displacing the hot air mass that has been in control of our weather.

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