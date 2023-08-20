Tropical Storm Hilary expected to hit Kern County today

As of 2 a.m. Sunday, Hurricane Hilary is now a Category 1.

As she makes her way towards us in Kern County, she will diminish into a tropical storm.

Widespread rain is expected to cover Kern by Sunday morning, and increase with heavy downpour by Sunday night.

In terms of rain totals, our deserts are going to get the worst of it.

Ridgecrest is projected to get over 4 inches of rain, while the rest of our deserts are set to get just under that around 3 inches.

Our mountains are looking to get over 2 inches, with Tehachapi close to 3.5 inches.

The Grapevine and the valley look like 1 to 2 inches will be in the forecast.

We do have a High Wind Warning for our deserts, with areas like Mojave expected to reach above 50 m.p.h.

Our flood watch is still in effect and some areas on Highway 58 have already seen reported flooding.

Today is going to be the worst of it. Please prepare what you need to be safe in this storm and be wary of rockslides, mudslides, flooding, and evacuations.

