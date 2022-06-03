Tropics heating up, Kern cooling down

We may be just hours away from the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season!

The remnants of Pacific Hurricane Agatha have been restrengthening after moving into the Atlantic Basin, and the storm has now been named Potential Tropical Cyclone One.

As you may have guessed, this is the first "potential tropical cyclone" of the season.

If it continues to organize and strengthen, and gains a sustained winds of at least 39 miles per hour, it will become Tropical Storm Alex.

According to the National Hurricane Center, there's a 90% chance of that happening in the next 48 hours, and it may happen as soon as Friday morning.

From there, most models show the storm moving toward Florida by Saturday, and a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for south Florida.

Heavy rains are the biggest concern at this point, with the potential for over 6 inches of rain to fall for parts of southern Florida.

Back here in Kern, our weather is going to be cooling down.

Bakersfield hit 95 degrees on Thursday, but highs will drop to about 90 degrees on Friday, and into the 80s by the weekend!

The cooler weather will come with stronger winds.

Gusts up to 40 miles per hour are possible in Eastern Kern by Friday, with gusts over 50 possible by Saturday!