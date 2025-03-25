Tuesday brings warmest temps of 2025 (so far)

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Our warming trend continues today, and we're on track for the warmest day of 2025...so far.

A strong area of high pressure is keeping temperatures warm, skies clear and winds calm. Most of Kern County will be in the 80s by this afternoon.

Valley high temperatures will be in the upper 80s. The KRV will warm into the mid-80s, and mountain areas will be in the 70s.

Bakersfield is forecasted to reach 87 degrees Tuesday, which will be our warmest day so far in 2025.

Air quality is moderate for Tuesday, so limit outdoor activities if you have respiratory issues. Our warming trend holds on for another day or so before some changes by the end of the week.

