Typical July heat building through this week

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Bakersfield hit triple digits on Monday, and heat continues this week.

July is usually our hottest month of the year, so heat is expected. However, we're coming off a nice weekend, so take care of yourself as temperatures rise.

Tuesday and Wednesday will still be hot, but it's looking more likely that Bakersfield will stay in the double digits—high-90s are expected both days. The hottest spots of Kern, near Ridgecrest and China Lake, will be in the vicinity of 105 the next few days.

Everyone will warm up by Friday. A strong warm air mass will strengthen and settle over California by the end of the work week, and we're looking at a hot weekend.

A bit of good news, if you can call it that, is we're still a far cry away from just one year ago. On July 8, 2024, Bakersfield was in the middle of an extreme heat wave, and we had a record high temperature of 114!

