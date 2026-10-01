Upper 90s to wrap up the work week

Temperatures are climbing in Kern County, and really all throughout California.

Bakersfield made it all the way up to 96° on Wednesday, and even warmer weather is expected in the coming days, including highs near 100° by the weekend.

Triple digits in October are rare in Bakersfield.

We've only recorded six October days in the triple digits in the past 30 years.

The heat won't be confined to Bakersfield, either.

In the coming days even mountain towns will approach 90°, and most of Kern will see highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Temperatures will ramp up outside of Kern, too.

Extreme Heat Watches have already been issued for much of Southern California.

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