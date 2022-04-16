Ups and downs for Easter weekend

There are some pros and cons to our weekend forecast.

Sunday looks great, but Saturday will bring a few setbacks.

A cold front will be pushing into Kern County from the late morning through early afternoon.

This will bring a few scattered light showers, and some gustier winds.

Winds will gust in the 20 to 30 mile per hour range, but gusts will be closer to 40 miles per hour through the mountains and up to 60 miles per hour in the desert, where a High Wind Warning will be in effect.

Skies will begin to clear by late Saturday afternoon though, and Valley highs will be comfortable and near 70.

That clearing trend will last into Sunday, making for an overall beautiful day.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s in the Valley, with mid 60s and 70s in the Mountains.

Winds will be much calmer too!