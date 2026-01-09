Very chilly start to Friday; freeze warning issued in the valley

Happy Friday, Kern County.

After a rainy (and snowy) start yesterday, we no longer have any precipitation chances in the forecast. Though, Thursday's storm left very cold air in its wake.

Temperatures are very cold as we begin Friday. Cold enough that the National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for a portion of the San Joaquin Valley through Saturday morning. Cover sensitive plants, bring pets indoors, and protect exposed pipes to prevent freezing.

Though temperatures are very chilly Friday morning, the afternoon shouldn't be too bad. Most of Kern will be in the 50s through the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. It will be cooler in the mountains, with highs in the mid-40s.

Through the weekend, high pressure builds in on the West Coast. That's a weather system that tends to favor fog development. With that in mind, we expect dense fog to make a comeback as soon as Saturday morning.

Away from the valley, temperatures warm up heading into next week. By Sunday, the KRV, desert and mountains will be in the 50s and 60s. By the middle of next week, temperatures rebound into the 60s and 70s for the mountains, KRV and desert.

