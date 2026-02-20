Very cold Friday morning, but no more precipitation in the forecast

Good morning and happy Friday, Kern County. We have no more rain or snow in the forecast, but the winter storms this week left behind very cold air.

Local temperatures on Friday morning were in the 20s and 30s county-wide. Even though no active precipitation is falling, anything left over on the roadways could be icy Friday, so please use caution while driving, especially in the mountains.

Wind chills in the mountains Friday morning were in the low-20s and teens. Those of you who live in the mountains already know, but make sure to dress in plenty of layers to keep warm.

We'll be mostly cloudy here on Friday with high temperatures mainly in the 40s and low-50s. Some mountain communities will likely stay in the upper-30s this afternoon.

Skies are set to clear just after dinner time, setting us up for a quick cool down overnight. The San Joaquin Valley has a Freeze Warning in effect through Saturday morning in response for the unusually cold temperatures.

This weekend kicks off a slow warming trend that will take us into next week. Temperatures will begin to climb Sunday through next week, and we do not expect additional snowfall locally.

