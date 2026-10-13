Very cool to start the work week

The high in Bakersfield was only 70° on Monday, that's the coolest day since May 28th!

Some Valley towns, like Delano, stayed under 70°, and many mountain areas will be under 60°.

The cooler air stays with us for a bit longer, too.

Widespread 30s and 40s are expected Monday night into Tuesday morning, and we could even see some freezing temperatures in our mountain towns!

Highs will primarily be in the 60s and 70s again on Tuesday, with some mountain areas staying under 60°.

Temperatures will slowly climb through the remainder of the week, with highs near 90° possible in Bakersfield as we head into Friday and Saturday.

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