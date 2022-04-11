Very high winds, few showers Monday night

This work week is starting on a very different note than how ended last week.

Instead of record highs, we're tracking cooler than average temperatures, very strong winds, and even a few showers.

These changes are being driven by a cold front that's moving through Kern County Monday evening.

The front brought a few decent rain showers to our north, but its drying up as it moves into Kern, so we expect little in the way of accumulating rain.

The winds have been a much bigger issue.

Gusts haven't been bad in the Valley, but we've seen gusts up to 50 miles per hour through the mountains and as high as 70 miles per hour in the Kern Desert, where a High Wind Warning is effect until 5 AM Tuesday.

If you're traveling over the mountains Monday evening, be prepared for very windy conditions.

Winds will still be breezy on Tuesday, but no extreme gusts are forecast.

Temperatures will be cool Tuesday as well, with lower 60s in the Valley and highs as cool as the 40s in the mountains!

A gradual warm up and calmer conditions are expected for the rest of the week.