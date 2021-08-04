Watch
Very hot, but cooler weather comes Thursday

Excessive Heat Warning in effect for parts of the county
Posted at 4:15 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 19:19:21-04

It's extremely hot in eastern Kern County on Wednesday.

Temperatures have topped 110, and an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8PM.

Temperatures in the Valley haven't been as bad, but enough to keep heatwave #6 going.

It does look like this may be the end of our current heatwave in Bakersfield, tho.

An upper level trough swinging to our north on Thursday will help displace the hot air mass that's currently sitting on top of us.

This takes our forecast high down to 98 in Bakersfield, and as low as 90 for Tehachapi and Frazier Park.

Temperatures will still be well above 100 in the desert, unfortunately.

Winds will be gustier through the mountains and desert on Thursday, and we'll see some passing clouds too, but no rain is expected.

