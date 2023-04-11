Very warm Monday, but cooling down

Monday was a warm one!

Temperatures were in the 70s and 80s all across Kern County.

Bakersfield hit 88°, the warmest day of the year by far (79° on Sunday) and the warmest day since October 21st (high of 90°).

Our taste of summer will be short-lived though.

The high pressure system that brought our temperatures up will be breaking down, and cooler Pacific air will start to flow back into Kern County.

Highs on Tuesday will range from the lower 70s in the Valley, to lower 60s in the south mountains, will still some 80s in the desert.

Our temperatures will continue to fall through Thursday as a trough works its way into Kern, but will rebound back to near 80° by the weekend!