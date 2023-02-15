Very windy Valentine's Day

It certainly wasn't the nicest Valentine's Day in Kern County.

It was both cooler than normal and windy.

In Bakersfield, the temperature was stuck in the lower 50s with winds gusting over 30 miles per hour.

Conditions were much worse in the mountains.

In Tehachapi, winds gusted over 40 miles per hour, with temperatures only in the 30s.

At times the wind chill, or what how cold it feels given the strong winds, was in the teens in Tehachapi!

The strongest winds were measured just east of the mountains into the Kern Desert, where gusts occasionally topped 80 miles per hour.

The strongest winds are past us, though, and winds will be dying down this evening.

The winds will not return Wednesday, but temperatures will be cold.

In fact, it will be cold enough overnight that a Freeze Warning is in effect in the Valley.

Afternoon highs in the Valley will rebound into the lower 50s on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.